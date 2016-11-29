Thomas Frank Bernard, 66, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, November 29, 2016. He was born on October 25, 1950, in Beaumont, to Rachel Danna Bernard and Rynell Paul Bernard, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

A gathering of Mr. Bernard’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn memorial Park, Beaumont.

