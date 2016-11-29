Thomas Frank Bernard, 66, Beaumont
Thomas Frank Bernard, 66, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, November 29, 2016. He was born on October 25, 1950, in Beaumont, to Rachel Danna Bernard and Rynell Paul Bernard, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
A gathering of Mr. Bernard’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn memorial Park, Beaumont.