By Dave Rogers

For the Record

It’s a performance with a cause, not just applause.

So says Terri Gauthier of Thursday’s “The Light of the World” community Christmas program set for a 7 p.m. start at Bridge City High School.

Admission for the night of music, dance and more is $5.

All proceeds go to the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance to benefit local families in need.

About 200 students have signed up to participate and another standing-room-only crowd is expected for the 10th holiday event put on by Project GLOW, which stands for Go Light Our World.

“Last year, I was elated how well it went over,” said Gauthier, a member of the city council in Bridge City and Chamber of Commerce board member.

She is the creator and director of Project GLOW.

According to Gauthier, “this project seeks to establish a Bridge City holiday tradition with a beautiful Christmas presentation illustrating the meaning and heart of Christmas.”

She explained the event ran for eight years in a row, then was not held for a couple of years before returning in 2015.

“The idea is to start off our holiday season by giving to those that may be less fortunate during this Christmas season, the season of giving,” Gauthier said.

The entertainment for Thursday’s performance includes the 5th grade Honor Choir, Middle School 7th & 8th grade Choir, Concert Choir & BCHS Cardinal Singers, BCHS Arts department, BCHS Strutters, Tiger Rock Martial Arts, Amy Elite Dance Force, Studio C. Also, our Boy Scouts will perform our Flag presentation and there will be a surprise performance by some elected city officials.

The Ministerial Alliance is a non-profit organization that serves the local community by providing financial assistance to indigent families as well as food, clothing, shoes, and medical assistance.

The Alliance operates through monthly donations, love offerings, and special projects such as “The Light of the World.”

For more information, see the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance page on Facebook.