The Orangefield Cormier Museum presents Christmas in Orangefield-Celebrating Western Heritage. Saturday, December 10, 2016 in the museum parking lot ( 9974 FM 105, Orange, TX 77630) . The parade will begin at 10:30 am along HWY 105 in front of the school. The museum will be open from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm . The vendors will open immediately following the parade: Food, Crafts, Christmas decor, Clothing, Jewelry, and so much more. Plus lots of activities for kids of all ages: sand pit, Uncle Jesse’s Farm, New Laser Tag, Jump House, Large slide, and a Gaming Truck! Please make plans to join us.

