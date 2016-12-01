The City of West Orange will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Monday, December 5, 2016 beginning at 6:00 P.M.

The festivities will begin in the Community Center with a welcome from West Orange Mayor Roy McDonald, and will include West Orange Council Member Carl Thibodeaux reading the book “The Cajun Night Before Christmas,” lighting of the City’s Christmas tree and caroling led by Pastor David Millner and others from Calvary Baptist Church .

After the tree is lit and caroling is finished, Santa will be visiting with the children and refreshments will be served.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to join us for this wonderful kick-off to the holiday season!

