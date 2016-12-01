Elizabeth Tennison McClelland, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2016, after a short illness.

She was a charter member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an avid bridge player, and a frequent visitor to Silsbee’s Senior Citizen Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail Hudson; son, Rick McClelland; five granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Robert O. McClelland, Sr.; and her son, Robert O. McClelland, Jr.

A gathering of Mrs. McClelland’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1305 Roosevelt Drive, Silsbee.

Her committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

About The Record Newspapers