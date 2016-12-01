Glenn Roy Bradley, 87, of Bridge City, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 28, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Travis Hood and Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on November 14, 1929, Glenn is the son of Lloyd and Edna Bradley. He is a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Glenn retired from DuPont Sabine River Works as a Production Foreman. He was a faithful member of Cove Baptist Church and volunteered at Orange Christian Services. Glenn enjoyed camping with his family, traveling, and was one of Bridge City Cardinals’ biggest fans. He made wooden toys and tops and sent them with missionaries all over the world. The love he shared with all of us will have special meaning in our lives forever.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Bradley; siblings, Wayne Bradley and Helen Hebert; grandson, Gary Allen Bradley; and his granddaughter, Shannon Pruett.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, David Bradley, of Anahuac, Gary Bradley and wife Donna, of Bridge City, and Glenda Bloomfield and husband Charles, of Bridge City; grandchildren, Malena Whittaker, Amanda Bradley, Charles Bradley, and Missy Crumpler and husband Josh; his great-grandchildren, Blake Pruett, Brandon Phillips, Jaylen Jones, Mason Pruett, Keith Bradley, Kayden Meulemans, Madi Bradley, Corbyn Shelton, Kynedi Crumpler, Sydnie Crumpler, and Madyson Crumpler; and lots of extended family and numerous friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry McInnis, Ray Perry, Dwight Thacker, Harvey Gunter, Ed Reed, John Lumpkin, Leigh Sherer, and Jacob Monceaux. Honorary pallbearers are John Harrington, David Thacker, and Bridge City High School Athletes.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jesus for filling our father’s heart with love and him sharing his love with all of us.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cove Baptist Church at 1005 Dupont Dr. Orange, TX 77630, Bridge City High School Athletics at 2690 Texas Ave. Bridge City, TX 77611, or to Orange Christian Services at 2518 Park Ave. Orange, TX 77630

