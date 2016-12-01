Jo Ann Hargrove, age 72, Vidor

Jo Ann Hargrove, age 72, of Vidor, Texas passed away on November 30, 2016. She enjoyed spending time playing video games. In her younger days, she enjoyed fishing and shrimping. She also enjoyed working in her garden, growing plants and playing bingo. She was a wonderful cook. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Robert Riley, Jr. and wife, Vivian of Vidor, Texas, Lucretia Riley of Vidor, Texas, Denise Gibson and husband, Rev. Alfred Gibson of LeBlanc, Louisiana, Kenneth Riley of Groves, Texas, Gregory Riley of Vidor, Texas and Vernon Smith, Jr. of Groves, Texas, along with 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Minnie Calais of Jasper, Texas and brother, James “Jimmy” Jackson of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred Jackson and Beatrice Toups Jackson and one daughter, Darlene Harrington.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 2, 2016 from 5 – 8:00 P.M at Riley Smith Funeral Home and on Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor, Texas. Rev. Alfred Gibson will be officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, DeQuincy, Louisiana.

