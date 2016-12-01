Joe Gearen, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 28, 2016, at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.,Sunday, December 4, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

Born in Sulphur, Louisiana, on December 23, 1957, he was the son of Rusty and Wilma Gearen. He was a graduate of Orangefield High School and a lifelong resident of the Orangefield/Bridge City area. Joe worked as an ironworker for Deep South Crane and Rigging in Beaumont and was a member of Ironworkers Local 135. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald Gearen and Bubba Goodson; and his sister, Bridgette Gearen.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sha Gearen; son, Matt Gearen; the grandchildren he was raising, Brendin and Raven; step-children, Chala Plessala and husband Adam, and Jeremy, Karlan, and Kobie Jorgenson; grandchildren, Blakelea and Daxton Plessala and Kaleb Jorgenson; and his siblings, Richard Gearen, Kathy Hill, Pam Kimball, and Jimmy Goodson.

About The Record Newspapers