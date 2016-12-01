Peggy Hernandez Riley, 68, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, December 5, 2016, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm.

Born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on January 28, 1948, Peggy was the daughter of Tee and Betty Jane Hernandez. Peggy retired from Kroger after working as a checker for 11 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2523. Peggy loved traveling all over to see her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, dance and high school band competitions, and other activities they were involved in. She enjoyed spending time with her kitty, “Callie” and helping with numerous charity events. Peggy was a loving and dependable friend. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Mary Ward.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Riley; Betty Person, who was like a mother to her; niece, Misty Ray and husband Gary, of Enterprise, AL; nephews, Chase Hernandez, of Alvin, Jeremy Nichols and wife Stephanie, of Little Cypress, and Charlie Nichols and wife Mindi, of Bridge City; great-nieces, Marlee Hernandez, Jaelyn Nichols, Cecily Ray, Marlee Bradley, Brittany Garner, and Malanna Molley; great-nephews, Mason Hernandez, Chase Ray, and Justin Bradley; goddaughters, Kim Rodrigues and husband Cesar, Taylor Fountain, and Tatum Fountain; her brothers, Charles “Chuck” Hernandez and John “Bill” Hernandez and wife Mary; and Patty Ferguson, Jenny Forsythe, Dana Leyva, and Barbara Stewart, who were like sisters to her.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Hernandez, Jeremy Nichols, Charlie Nichols, Gary Ray, Justin Bradley, and Tip Fountain. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Hernandez, Chase Ray, and Keith Forsythe.

