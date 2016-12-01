Scott Allen Holmes, age 45 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2016 in Orange. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PMon Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Harris Cemetery in West Orange under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at the family residence, 1905 Irving St. W. Orange, Texas.

Scott was born in Orange, Texas on June 5, 1971 to the late Martha LeBouef Holmes and Glenn Tillman Holmes, Jr. He proudly served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marines. Scott was an iron worker, welder and a Senior Pipe GF. Scott loved spending time with his family, especially his children and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Martha Holmes and grandparents, Stanley and Margery Hagey LeBouef.

Those left to cherish is memory are his wife, Christi Holmes, three sons; Kevin Scott Holmes, Steven Block and Devan Delano, five daughters; Bella Holmes, Katti Sonnier, Jessica Bounton, Tiffany Ebbins and Tawney Delano all of Orange, TX. Brothers, Brian Holmes and his wife Sherri of West Orange, Franklin Butler of West Orange, Ray McFarlin of Silsbee and his brother in arms, Charles Butcher of Bridge City. One sister Jamie Holmes of Vinton, LA. Three grandchildren; Lily Holmes, Hannah Holmes and Sonny Delano.

Pallbearers will be Frank Butler, Melvin Tharp, Richard Gallo-Watler, Charles Butcher, Joseph LeBouef, Terry LeBouef, Jose Guadarrama and Ray McFarlin.

