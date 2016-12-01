On Wednesday, November 30, 2016, Syble Elaine Boumans left this world to dance again with the love of her life. Syble was 87 years old and lived her life as the most important part of a loving Family. Friends and Family will remember her smile and the love she had for them.

Syble was born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 10, 1929, to Johnnie J. Flanagan and Ruby Kate Rode. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olga Ruth O’Bannon; and is survived by her brother, Floyd Flanagan. Syble graduated from Beaumont High School and settled here in Beaumont. She had a special eye for the spectacular and provided many homes with a classic touch as an interior decorator. Later she shared her flare for fashion in some of Beaumont’s finest retail stores helping others remain fashion forward. Those who knew Syble will remember her impeccable since of style.

Syble later married Donald T. Boumans, (now deceased), in 1987 and began the busy adventure of successfully blending two families complete with grown children: son, Dan Reed and his wife, Billie; daughter, Deborah Weitzel and her husband, John; stepson, Ted Boumans; and stepdaughter, Nancy Lamson and her husband, Chris. Her focus quickly changed to keeping a home that both she and her husband could be proud of and providing a place for family to gather with love.

Syble was especially proud of her grandchildren: Eileen Malain and her husband, Jim; Leigh Sansone and her husband, Victor; Ann Hall and her husband, Nick; Heath Pellegrin and his wife, Jaelyn; Christopher Lamson and his wife, Bethany; Andrew Lamson and his wife, Katie; Donald Ray Boumans; and Hunter Boumans. Of course, her pride and joy were her great grandchildren: Cullen, Lilly, and Hannah Malain, as well as Everly Lamson.

It is said that “to live in hearts we leave behind is not to die” Syble will live in our hearts always.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Syble’s caregivers, Liz, Val, Stella, and Ada.

A gathering of Mrs. Boumans’ family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or to Human Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

