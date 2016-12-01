Virginia Lorraine Hollis, 91, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at The Meadows of Orange, in Orange, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home; committal service and interment to follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Thursday, December 1, 2016, from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM.

Virginia was born on Monday, March 9, 1925, to the late Anise Lee (Hart) and Jesse Beaucham Fairchild in Rosston, Arkansas, and spent the majority of her life as a resident of Bridge City, Texas. She was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of the First Baptist Church – Bridge City. Virginia was a homemaker, where she loved to spend her day taking care of her husband of 49 years, Robert Mack Hollis, Jr., and her 3 children. In her spare time, she loved to sew and her children remember her for the many clothes she made for them growing up. She was a wonderful cook and was always a great sport when the family would go fishing, and camping.

Preceding Virginia in death are her husband, Robert Mack Hollis, Jr.; parents, Anise and Jesse Fairchild; brothers, Denwell Fairchild and Johnny “Red” Fairchild; and grandchildren, Gary Hollis and Shane Cassel.

Virginia is survived by her son Bobby Hollis and his wife, Tina of Orange, Texas; daughters, Diana Burris of Orange, Texas and Beth Cassel of LaPorte, Texas; brother, Robert Fairchild; grandchildren, Bryan Hollis, Darren Burris, and Kory Burris; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Zachary, and Harperjay; and many members of her extended family who loved and will miss her dearly.

Honoring Virginia as Pallbearers are Darren Burris, Bryan Hollis, Cody Burris, Korey Burris, Tyler Burris, and Ken Fairchild.

About The Record Newspapers