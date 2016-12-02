Orange County Health Inspector James Scales made the following inspections on area businesses for November 16, 2016-November 30, 2016

The Donut Palace, 5320 North Highway 105 Vidor-sausage/boudin found at unsafe temperatures. No record of time found on holding sausage/boudin out of room temperatures. Using same pan liner multiple times to bake kolaches.

Score 93

West Orange Middle School, 500 N 13th Street Orange- – No violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

The Brown Estate, 4205 Park Avenue Orange- – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

St. Mary’s School, 2600 Bob Hall Road Orange- – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

West Orange High School, 1400 Newton Street Orange- – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Wendy’s #50, 3113 Edgar Brown Drive Orange- several flies found throughout. vent-a-hood needs to be cleaned of old grease. Score 98

Early Learning Child Care, 2395 highway 12 Vidor- No score was given-first health inspection given to this daycare. city of vidor no longer giving daycare inspections so health department began inspecting daycares. Score 0

Subway #62184,1545 North Main Street Vidor- – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Burger King#110-,605 North main Street Vidor- No score was given today.restaurant had a outside/inside remodel and was closed for a few months. Pre-opening inspection was done and no issues were found. Score- 0

Pizza Hut #2729, 1152 Texas Avenue Bridge City- Pre-opening inspection. okay to operate. Score 0

Pine Forrest Fuel, 4255 North Main Street- Store opened deli section of store.okay to operate deli.

Community Church School, 3400 North MLK drive Orange- – No Violations found on todays inspection. Score 100

Subway #4151, 300 North Main Street Vidor- Dead insects found in most of light shields, walls near ice machine need to be cleaned of old dust.