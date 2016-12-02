Byron Alan O’Quinn, 32, Beaumont

Byron Alan O’Quinn, 32, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on October 18, 1984, to Cheryl Ann Jardell and Tracy Alan O’Quinn, and had been a lifelong resident of Beaumont. Byron was a graphic designer with Cotton Cargo for nine years.

He is survived by his father, Tracy O’Quinn; and mother, Cheryl Ann O’Quinn, both of Beaumont; aunts, Judy Noble of Beaumont and Lynn Moroux and her husband, Greg, of Lafayette, Louisiana; uncles, Paul Jardell and his wife, Susan, of Houston; John Jardell and his wife, Cathy, of San Diego, California; and Tom Jardell and his wife, Lauren, of Lafayette, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering of Mr. O’Quinn’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Time for Sharing at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704

