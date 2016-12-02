The book signing is hosted by The Friends of the Bridge City Public Library and will be held at the Bridge City Public Library located at 101 Parkside Drive. December 7

from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.The historical book has been a twenty-year labor of love by Bridge City native Charlotte Schexnider Chiasson. Sections in the book include early Prairie View, Cow Bayou, our town…our people, cemeteries, schools, sports, Orangefield, the road system, early businesses, organizations, US Postal Service, churches, Bridge City Chamber of Commerce, Acadian influence, city facts, notables and present day. The book has been published by Wise Publication in Sulphur, Louisiana.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to The Friends of the Bridge City Public Library for the library expansion project. The historical hard-back book is $40 plus $4.50 if shipping is necessary. Anyone may obtain more information about purchasing the book by calling the library at 409-735-4242.

