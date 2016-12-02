First United Methodist Church of Orange invites you to come celebrate the birth of our lord and savior. Our weekly service includes

8:00a Traditional Service in the Slade Chapel between 5th and 6th streets on Elm St.

9:00a Contemporary Service in the Praise Center on 5th Street between Pine St. and Elm St.

11:00a Traditional Service in the Sanctuary on 6th and Elm Street

Special services for the holidays include

The Children’s Program, “The Mystery of Simon Shepherd”, on Dec. 4th in the Praise Center at 5:30p Dinner served

Children’s Advent Event, “Jesus’ Love Never Melts”, on Dec.10th in the Praise Center from 9:30a-11:30a

The Choir Cantata, “Tapestry of Light”, on Dec. 18th at 11:00a in the Sanctuary

Blue Christmas Service on Wed. Dec. 21st at 6:00p in the Slade Chapel

Candlelight Service on Sat. Dec. 24th at 6:00p in the Sanctuary

NO SERVICES on Christmas Day

New Year’s Day… one combined service at 11:00a in the Sanctuary

