David Miller, 70, of Silsbee, died Thursday, December 1, 2016. He was born on March 5, 1946, in Houston, to Bertha Surles Miller and William Lee Miller. David served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and later owner-operator of Silsbee E.M.S.

David was an active member of Silsbee Volunteer Fire Department for over thirty years.

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Melendy; mother of his son, Wanda Barnett Miller; son, William Russell Miller and his wife, Hillary, of Cypress; grandchildren, Connor James Miller and Samuel Curtis Miller, both of Cypress; and sister, Janis Hawthorne of Gainesville, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Miller’s committal was handled by Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

