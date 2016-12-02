Lenis T. Hall, 88, of West Orange, died November 30, 2016.

Mr. Hall was born in Lindale, Texas on December 8, 1927. He was a son of Clinton Paul and Charline (Tiner) Hall. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WW II.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melba Hall; daughter, Sandra Kay Hall Granger; and brothers, Billy B. Hall and James C. Hall.

He is survived by his grandchildren, James Prince and Natasha Turner.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

About The Record Newspapers