Lenis T. Hall, 88, West Orange
Lenis T. Hall, 88, of West Orange, died November 30, 2016.
Mr. Hall was born in Lindale, Texas on December 8, 1927. He was a son of Clinton Paul and Charline (Tiner) Hall. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WW II.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melba Hall; daughter, Sandra Kay Hall Granger; and brothers, Billy B. Hall and James C. Hall.
He is survived by his grandchildren, James Prince and Natasha Turner.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.