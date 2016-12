Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on

November 29, 2016:

Fraud, 201 8th St

Assault, 2540 Park Ave

Robbery, 1406 10th St

Found Property, 1202 16th St

Death, 5 Lakeside

Robbery, 804 1st St

Mental Subject, 223 Schley

Assault, 6105 Rosewood

Process Service, 400 blk Pampa