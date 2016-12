Students from St. Mary Catholic School were chosen to attend the 60th Annual Toy Coffee. The event took place at the home of Dr. Chris & Micca Riedel. The Riedel’s two daughters both attend St. Mary School. The students enjoyed visiting the beautiful home of their friends and classmate.

Pictured (left to right) are Jacob Anderson, Laney Vigil, Dayne Seay, Mark Pesek, Caleb Granger, Olivia Grant, Jagger McCollum and Ethan Smith.