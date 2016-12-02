The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is expecting periods of rain, starting late this afternoon or tonight in coastal areas of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, and spreading inland overnight. Expect 1 to 3 inches of rain both Saturday and again on Sunday. Watch out for flooded roads during periods of heavy rain.

In addition to the heavy rain, it will be windy, with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Along the coast, minor coastal flooding will be a problem during periods of high tide.

We are expecting another round of rain and even some thunderstorms on Monday. Another inch of rain will be possible, and we are monitoring for the possibility of strong to severe storms as well.

Be careful, stay safe, and keep up with National Weather Service warnings as they become necessary this weekend.