Barbara Jane Turner, 70, of Orange, passed away on December 1, 2016, at her home in Orange.

A memorial service will be 7:00 PM, Monday, December 5, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Glenn Perritt.

Visitation will precede the service, starting at 6:00 PM

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 25, 1946, she was the daughter of Robert M. Turner, Sr. and Viola Marie (Font) Turner. Jane graduated from West Orange High School in 1964. She travelled extensively in the southern United States and loved nature and the outdoors. She cherished her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephews, Sterling Turner, and Robbie Turner.

She is survived by her children, Shane Carney, Mellissa Perritt, and Jerijane Powell; grandchildren, Frank Salmon III, Robert Perritt, Jr., and Jacob Perritt; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Brendan, Reagan, Jayden, Laykin, and Arya; brother, Robert M. Turner, Jr.; and niece, Ashley Turner Broussard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Perritt, Jr., Frank Salmon III, Jacob Perritt, Ayden Perritt, Brendan Salmon, Jayden Perritt, Mike Haller, and Dillon Broussard.

