Wed., Dec. 7 – Ida Schossow, Orange Chamber of Commerce President, will be speaking to us about upcoming events in Orange.

Wed., Dec. 14 – John Cash “Jack” Smith, city of Orange Attorney & native son, will give a visual presentation on Mr. H.W. “Lutcher” Stark, a very well-known citizen & Orange financial contributor.

Wed., Dec. 21 – no meeting due to holidays

Wed., Dec. 28 – no meeting due to holidays

Wed., Jan. 4 – Speaker TBA

PLEASE ARRIVE AT 9:30 A.M. FOR BUFFET, CONSISTING OF SCRAMBLED EGGS, BACON, GRITS, BISCUITS, GRAVY, COFFEE, WATER, OR ICED TEA. GUEST SPEAKER(S) & MEDIA ARE ENTITLED TO COMPLIMENTARY BREAKFAST, COURTESY OF GOLDEN K KIWANIS.

