Area residents are invited to New Anointing Church at 6pm, Friday, Dec. 30th for an ole-fashioned gospel singing. This is an open-mic singing, so please bring your favorite gospel song on tape and/or CD or if you play a musical instrument bring it. If you just want to come and listen and be ministered to through gospel music….Come On!!! This will be an evening of worship and praise, lifting up the name of JESUS and bringing in the NEW YEAR. The church is located at 10681 N. Hwy 87 (about 7 miles on left from Northway Shopping Center). For more information, call 746-9515.

