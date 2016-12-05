James R. Willingham, 74, of Orange, passed away on December 2, 2016, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Melvin Payne. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, December 5, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Pell City, Alabama, on August 25, 1942, he was the son of James E Willingham and Eugenia Hesterly Willingham. James was an operator for DuPont for 38 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska. He loved to hunt, especially squirrel, duck, and deer hunting. He also enjoyed fishing on the Sabine River, experimental cooking, reloading, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Eugene Willingham.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Willingham; daughter, Dana Young and husband, John, of Orange; grandchildren, Blake Young and wife, Cassie, of Orange, and Ashley Powers and husband, Jacob, of Austin; great-grandchildren, Kynzlee Young, and Brayden Young; and brother-in-law, Brian Guidry and wife, Melissa.

