Jane Lynnette Honeycutt, 83, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, December 1, 2016. Cremation is under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

Jane was born on Sunday, May 21, 1933, to the late Blon D Decker and birth father, John J. Thompson, in Atlanta, Texas. At the age of 2, Jane moved with her family to Orange, Texas, where she remained a resident for the remainder of her life. Jane was a devout Christian woman, of the Baptist faith, and was an active member of the North Orange Baptist Church. For 68 years, she worked at the church and especially enjoyed her time working with the children for Mother’s Day Out. Jane was married to her childhood sweetheart, Charles Monroe Honeycutt, for 57 years, until his passing in 2008. Together, Jane and Charles raised their 5 beautiful children. Jane was a genuinely, good person and she loved children. She was someone who always saw the good in people and responded, to even the most difficult situations, with all the love she could give. At home, Jane could be found with the western channel on, hoping to catch Dances with Wolves or Gone with the Wind. She was also known for her excellent cooking, especially her salmon patties. Jane was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be loved and missed by many.

Preceding Jane in death her husband, Charles Honeycutt; parents who raised her to be the beautiful, godly woman she was, Blon D. and AW Decker; son, Mark Sumner Honeycutt; brothers, James Decker and Jody Thompson; and sister, Polly Ann Decker.

Those who will cherish Jane’s memory the most are her daughters, Jenny Gautreaux of Orange, Texas, and Melissa Payne of Port Arthur, Texas; sons, Barry Honeycutt of Orange, Texas, and Stan Honeycutt of Orange, Texas; sisters, Judy Slocomb of Galveston, Texas, and Linda Stone of Orange, Texas; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many members of her extended family.

About The Record Newspapers