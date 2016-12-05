Katherine Saleme Frederick, 73, of Beaumont, died Sunday, December 4, 2016, at Harbor Hospice House, Beaumont. A native and lifelong resident of Beaumont, she was born on June 10, 1943, to Ina Mae Palermo Saleme and Roy Saleme. Katherine was a retired legal secretary.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Denise Frederick; son, Darren Frederick and his wife, Tammy; and brother, LeRoy Saleme and his wife, Dolores, all of Beaumont.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Frederick; and her parents, Ina and Roy Saleme.

A gathering of Mrs. Frederick’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with her Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

