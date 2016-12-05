Martha Carolyn (Clark) Carlton, 77, of Newton County, passed away at her home on Friday, December 2, 2016. Cremation is under the arrangements of Dorman Funeral Home.

Martha was born on Tuesday, October 3, 1939, in Bardwell, Kentucky, to the late Doris (O’Conner) and Thomas Uriah Clark. She was a resident of Newton County for 29 years and prior to moving to Newton County, was a resident of Hemphill, Texas. Martha was a Christian woman and she was of the protestant faith. As a homemaker, she proudly wore the title of Matriarch. She loved spending time at home with her husband, Wayne Carlton, Sr., and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; Candy, her dog, was also a joy in her life. She always enjoyed watching the family ducks roam the property. In her spare time, Martha loved to read; if it was a book she could get her hands on, she was reading it. Martha was by no means Lady Luck, but she very much enjoyed spending time at the casino. She was also a queen, the Social Media Queen, who enjoyed her Facebook page. Martha was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who was loved and will be missed by many.

Proceeding Martha in death are her parents, Doris and Thomas Clark; son, Adrian Wayne Carlton, Jr.; sister, Rachel Brown; and grandson, Anthony.

Those left to cherish her memory most are her husband, Adrian Wayne Carlton, Sr.; daughters, Terri Coleman of Beaumont, Texas, Patricia Allison of Beaumont, Texas, and Jennifer Davis of Mauriceville, Texas; sons, Jimmy Allison of Chorpus Christi, Texas and her grandson who she raised as her son, Douglas Wayne Carlton; brother, John Clark of Clarkston, Illinois ; sister, Wanda Oliver of Troy, Illionois; grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Nick, Jenna, Gracelyn, Regina, and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Bryce, Kyle, Allyson, and Lynix; and nieces, nephews, and many member of extended family, and friends.

About The Record Newspapers