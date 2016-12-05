Nancy McWhorter- For The Record

My two great granddaughters, “Ana” (short for Anastasia) Austin, age 14 and Whitney Austin, age 11 were here from Colorado for the Thanksgiving holidays. The girls alternate Christmas and Thanksgiving each year with the Fountain, Colorado parents and the Keatchie, Louisiana parents. Previous to their visit, their grandmother (my daughter, Carol) and I decided since their mother would be working the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, she (Carol) and I would have them spend the night with us at my house and call it a “Slumber Party.” Since we planned this before they even left Colorado, I called ahead to find out each of their favorite snack so I could have it here for them. Ana’s choice was guacamole and Whitney’s was this Chex Cereal snack.

My son-in-law, Herb, is Youth Minister at his and Carol’s church, Haughton, Belle Park Baptist and Carol is the Girl’s Youth Director. They have a very active group. That weekend the girls joined them at the annual YEC (Youth Evangelist Conference) in Lafayette, Louisiana returning on Tuesday.

Upon their return, Carol and the girls arrived here for our “Slumber Party.” Shortly after their arrival at my home, we left to attend my church’s (Minden First Baptist) member’s annual Thanksgiving banquet. After the banquet was over, we retreated to my house. The girls were so tired from the weekend activities; they lay down on the floor in their sleeping bags to watch a bit of TV. They soon fell sound asleep. They were so deep in sleep; I did not awake them to move them to the guest bedroom’s bed. They slept there on the living room floor all night and awoke rested and refreshed at 10:30 a.m. the next day. Following a breakfast (brunch?) of pancakes, we sat around the kitchen table eating their choice of snacks and playing a game called “Farkle.” I lost of course.

This is this week’s KEEPER, recipe and because it is a favorite of Whitney’s, she showed me how to prepare it. It was her choice to use the peanut butter chips instead of peanut butter. SHE calls it “Puppy Chow;” (it does sort of look like “Puppy Chow”). I don’t know if it was on purpose but Whitney did not use the butter or vanilla extract. It was a rare treat. It makes a bunch; I think it could be divided into thoughtful homemade Christmas gifts. I was sorry to see our time together end and I miss them still. Aren’t grandchildren a joy?

CHEX MUDDY BUDDIES

(WHITNEY’S “PUPPY CHOW”)

9 cups Rice Chex, Corn Chex or Chocolate cereal

or combination (Whitney used the Rice Chex)

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips (Substituted Milk

Chocolate chips)

½ cup peanut butter (or may use chips)

½ cup butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cup powdered sugar

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

SERVINGS: 18 (½ cups each)

Into a large bowl, measure cereal; set aside. In 1 quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter (chips), and butter uncovered on High 1 minute; stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into 2 gallon resealable food storage plastic bag. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well