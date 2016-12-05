Ruth Irene Caldwell Day, 94, of Nome, born July 4, 1922, in Kountze, to Harriet Franklin and Robert E. Lee Caldwell, passed at Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont, on December 1, 2016.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lyle Day; father of her daughters, Robert Kenneth Briggs; brothers, Roy L. Caldwell and Rual B. Caldwell; sister, Martha Marie Hawkins; son-in-law, Danny C. Baxter; grandson, Kevin Baxter; and stepson, James Vernon (Buster) Day.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Peggy Baxter and Diane Dreitzler and her husband, Ab; grandchildren, Danny C. Baxter and Janie Ranges; Brian Baxter; Alisha Reid; Matthew Reid and his wife, Sarah; and Joey Dreitzler and his wife, Diane; and eight great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and sewing. Ruth was an avid antique collector and she loved spending time with family at the beach house in Gilchrist.

A gathering of Mrs. Day’s family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Highway 421, Sour Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1985 Louisiana Street, Nome, Texas 77629.

