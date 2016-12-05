Thomas G. Hughes, 83, of Orange, passed away on December 1, 2016, in Orange.

A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, December 5, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Tommy was born in Center, Texas on June 4, 1933 to Annie B. Anderson Hughes and Martin Dies Hughes. He graduated from Center High School where he was co-captain of the basketball team. Tommy served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved playing golf and did for many years at the D.E.R.A. He also enjoyed shooting pool, playing shuffleboard, and cards with his friends. He retired from DuPont after 37 years of service as a lab analyst. Tommy was a very caring, generous, and giving person, not only to his family and loved ones, but anonymous charitable contributions as well. In particular, he made large donations to the Jerry Lewis MDA Association, one of his favorites.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Jerry T. Hughes, Michael P. Hughes, and Karen D. Redkey; grandchildren, Loren Hughes, Holly Williams, Olivia Basinger, and Keaton Hughes; great-grandchildren, Jaylen McKinnley, Tylen Hughes, and Taeya Hughes; sister, Jessie Fay Rodgers; and many other family members and friends.

A very special thanks to Linh Nguyen who cared for him at Cherished Years. You captured his heart and he loved you dearly. Also, thank you to Christie Frazier with Cherished Years, and Carmin White with Gentiva Hospice.

