West Orange – Cove CISD will observe an early release on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9. Elementary campuses and the Alternative Center will release at the same time on both days: • North Early Learning Center will release at 10:35 a.m. • West Orange -Stark Elementary will dismiss at 11:10 a.m. • WOS Academic Alternative Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Early release times have been adjusted slightly at the Middle School and High School campuses on Thursday as this release is in support of the UIL District Middle School Academic Meet. Release times are as follows for Middle and High School: • WOS Middle School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday and on 12:25 p.m. on Friday. • WOS High School will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Thursday and 12:10 p.m. on Friday. Buses will run.

Thursday’s early release is for students only. The Friday early release is district-wide and will include students and staff.

About The Record Newspapers