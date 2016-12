Students at Mauriceville Middle School recently earned seats in the Texas Music Educators All Region Band. They are, front row from left- Layne Dunbar, Jack Burke, Traevin Nelms, Airik Cast, Timothy Weaver, Kaila Low, and Guido Swanton. Second row from left are Reanna McKay, Faith Stanley, Matalyn Hill, Lizzy DeLaFuente, Rylee Wiszmann, and Madison Brinkley. Kathy Smith is the Director of these talented students.

