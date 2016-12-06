Alceuse “Al” Deranger, 91, Orange,

Alceuse “Al” Deranger, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 5, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Born in Arnaudville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1925, Al was the son of Dennis Deranger and Francoise’ (Mayer) Deranger. He was a member of the United States Army and proudly served his country in World War II in Austria, France, and Germany. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus. Al was of Cajun descent and enjoyed Cajun music and dancing. He was an old school gentleman known as a “champion of women”. Al loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and 2 brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Genie Allemand Deranger; children, Johnny Deranger and wife Sandy, Priscilla Varnado and husband Paul, Joe Deranger, Paul Deranger and wife Cindy, Charles Deranger and wife Dorothy, Marie Burge and husband Brian, and Rachelle Deranger; step-son, John Allemand, Sr.; step-grandson, John Allemand, Jr. and wife Annalise Himmel Allemand; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; his sister, Alice Devillier; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

Serving as pallbearers will be his children. Honorary pallbearer is John Allemand, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the American Heart Association at 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320 Austin, TX 78759

