Pictured are (left to right) Ms. Corrao, Mrs. Harmon, Mrs. Bandiero, Mrs. Pousson, Mrs. Gunn-Weatherford, Mrs. King, Mrs. Bailey, Mrs. Wimberley and Mrs. Smith.

St. Mary Catholic School students are voting for a staff member with the best “Ugly Sweater”. The sweaters were modeled for the entire school after Friday morning prayer. Stay tuned for the winner . . . .