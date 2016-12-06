Entertainment for the week
Country music artist Jennifer Nettles will perform a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, inside L’Auberge Casino Resort Event Center in Lake Charles, La. for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and at the venue box office.
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The holiday season is now in full swing and there are big events across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana each week until the end of 2016, so make plans to enjoy a night out of live entertainment at any of the area’s great live entertainment venues. Be sure to visit www.localmusicguide.net for upcoming events, and information on local artists and venues.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks
Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge
Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern
Thursday, Dec. 8
Travis Tritt @ Jefferson Theatre
Stephen Chadwick @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Blake Sticker @ The Grill
The Katelyn Johnson Band @ The Lone Wolf
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Alex Rozell and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s
Thomas Teague @ Neches Brewing Company
Back N Tyme @ Orange VFW Hall
Tom Brandow @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La.)
Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Zipties @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Dec. 9
The High Rollers @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Alex Rozell @ Cecil’s Cajun Café
The Cadillacs @ Cottons Cay
Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, David Joel Band @ Cowboys
Culverhouse @ Dylan’s
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
T-Broussard @ Gator Lounge
Bretten Low @ Honky Tonk Texas
Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Disgustoids, Carreerrs, P’Darrigerreo @ The Logon Café
The Coleman Brothers @ The Lone Wolf
Tin Pan Alley @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Space Monkey @ Madison’s
Silas Feemster @ Neches Brewing Company
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)
Frayed Soul @ Putter’s Deli
Honey Jar @ Rikenjaks
Thomas Teauge @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge
Joseph Dailey @ Thirsty’s
70’Times7, Subject 2 Change, Burn Out Brighter @ Wesley Foundation – Beaumont
Saturday, Dec. 10
Jennifer Nettles @ L’Auberge Casino Resort
The High Rollers @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Keith Kire @ Cecil’s Cajun Café
Fast Lemon @ Dylan’s
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
T-Broussard @ Gator Lounge
Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Honky Tonk Texas
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
Paul Gonsoulin @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Encore @ Madison’s
Sinners @ Neches Brewing Company
John Guidroz, Michael Juan Nunez @ Rikenjaks
Brad Brinkley Band @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge
Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s
Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern
The Fabulous Hellcats @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Dec. 11
Rockin’ Horse @ The Boudain Hut
Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Chester and Jairus Daigle, Kris Harper and Matt Moss @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Step Sisters, Here/After @ The Publicity
Phillip Glyn Band @ Sawdust Saloon
Monday, Dec. 12
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Saliva, Podunk, Image 6 @ The Gig
Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern