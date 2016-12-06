Country music artist Jennifer Nettles will perform a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, inside L’Auberge Casino Resort Event Center in Lake Charles, La. for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and at the venue box office.

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

The holiday season is now in full swing and there are big events across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana each week until the end of 2016, so make plans to enjoy a night out of live entertainment at any of the area’s great live entertainment venues. Be sure to visit www.localmusicguide.net for upcoming events, and information on local artists and venues.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Josh Taylor @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks

Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge

Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern

Thursday, Dec. 8

Travis Tritt @ Jefferson Theatre

Stephen Chadwick @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Blake Sticker @ The Grill

The Katelyn Johnson Band @ The Lone Wolf

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Alex Rozell and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s

Thomas Teague @ Neches Brewing Company

Back N Tyme @ Orange VFW Hall

Tom Brandow @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La.)

Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Zipties @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Dec. 9

The High Rollers @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Alex Rozell @ Cecil’s Cajun Café

The Cadillacs @ Cottons Cay

Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, David Joel Band @ Cowboys

Culverhouse @ Dylan’s

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

T-Broussard @ Gator Lounge

Bretten Low @ Honky Tonk Texas

Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Disgustoids, Carreerrs, P’Darrigerreo @ The Logon Café

The Coleman Brothers @ The Lone Wolf

Tin Pan Alley @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Space Monkey @ Madison’s

Silas Feemster @ Neches Brewing Company

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)

Frayed Soul @ Putter’s Deli

Honey Jar @ Rikenjaks

Thomas Teauge @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge

Joseph Dailey @ Thirsty’s

70’Times7, Subject 2 Change, Burn Out Brighter @ Wesley Foundation – Beaumont

Saturday, Dec. 10

Jennifer Nettles @ L’Auberge Casino Resort

The High Rollers @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Keith Kire @ Cecil’s Cajun Café

Fast Lemon @ Dylan’s

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

T-Broussard @ Gator Lounge

Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Honky Tonk Texas

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

Paul Gonsoulin @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Encore @ Madison’s

Sinners @ Neches Brewing Company

John Guidroz, Michael Juan Nunez @ Rikenjaks

Brad Brinkley Band @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge

Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s

Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern

The Fabulous Hellcats @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Dec. 11

Rockin’ Horse @ The Boudain Hut

Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Chester and Jairus Daigle, Kris Harper and Matt Moss @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Step Sisters, Here/After @ The Publicity

Phillip Glyn Band @ Sawdust Saloon

Monday, Dec. 12

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Saliva, Podunk, Image 6 @ The Gig

Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern