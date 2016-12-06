For The Record- By Tommy Mann Jr

John Rzeznik, at left, and Robby Takac, better known as the Goo Goo Dolls, performed in front of a capacity crowd this past Sunday night inside the historic Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont. The band performed many of its well known hits, including “Long Way Down” and “Iris,” as the fans clamored for more. The Jefferson Theatre will be the site of another concert as country music star Travis Tritt returns to the Golden Triangle on Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $45-$79 for all ages at all Ticketmaster outlets and the Beaumont Civic Center box office.