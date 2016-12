Be our guest for a morning of Advent activities for children in grades kindergarten through 4th grade. Children will learn Christmas songs, make crafts, make snow, learn the story of the birth of Jesus, play games, and enjoy a snack. Date: Saturday, December 10, 2016 Time: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Address: 502 N. Sixth Street, Orange, TX 77630 FUMC’s Praise Center (snowmen at doors) Registration: You can contact the church office at 886-7466 to pre-register through December 7th.

About The Record Newspapers