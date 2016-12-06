For The Record- By Joe Kazmar

Playoff Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK (14-0) over GERONIMO NAVARRO (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston—The Mustangs are facing a team that has won as many games as they have and must be treated as a team that can beat them. I don’t think that will happen but the Mustangs must continue to play tough offensively, defensively and in the kicking game and good things will happen. Navarro wasn’t supposed to beat Cuero last weekend, but came through with an impressive 35-21 victory and want to do the same thing to our Mustangs. However, it’s not going to happen!!!

CLASS 6A Div. I—Allen (14-0) over The Woodlands (14-0), Lake Travis (13-1) over Atascocita (12-1); Div II—DeSoto (14-0) over Klein Collins (13-1), Cibolo Steele (13-1) over Cinco Ranch (11-3).

CLASS 5A Div I—Denton Ryan (14-0) over Highland Park (12-2), Richmond Foster (14-0) over Manvel (14-0); Div II—Aledo (14-0) over Mesquite Poteet (11-3, College Station (14-0) over Corpus Christi Calallen (13-1).

CLASS 4A Div I—Abilene Wylie (12-1) over Kennedale (11-3), China Spring (13-1) over Carthage (11-2); Div II—Gilmer (13-1) over Sweetwater (12-1).

CLASS 3A Div. I—Mineola (12-2) over Wall (11-3), Malakoff (14-0) over Yoakum (10-4); Div II—Gunter (14-0) over Canadian 12-2), Arp (12-2) over Boling (12-2).

CLASS 2A Div. I—Crawford (13-1) over Abernathy (12-2), Refugio (13-1) over Centerville (11-3); Div II—Iraan (14-0) over Wellington (13-1), Bremond (14-0) over Burton (13-1).

CLASS A (Six-Man) Div. I—Borden County (14-0) over Jonesboro (14-0); Div. II—Richland Springs (14-0) over Balmorhea (14-0).

PRO PICKS—Oakland over Kansas City (Thursday Night); Houston over Indianapolis, Minnesota over Jacksonville, Denver over Tennessee, Pittsburgh over Buffalo, Arizona over Miami, NY Jets over San Francisco, Cincinnati over Cleveland, San Diego over Carolina, Dallas over NY Giants, Washington over Philadelphia, Atlanta over LA Rams, Tampa Bay over New Orleans, Detroit over Chicago, Seattle over Green Bay; New England over Baltimore (Monday Night).