Kristie Diann Graves, 43, of Nederland, died Sunday, December 4, 2016. She was born on December 3, 1973, in Beaumont, to Darlene Diann Davis Graves and Elton Larry Graves.

Kristie graduated from Nederland High School in 1991, where she was a Westernaire. She enjoyed the beach, music, Disney movies, and sports. Kristie was an LVN at Mid-Jefferson Hospital. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Skyler Peters of Port Neches; daughter, Clara Peters of Groves; granddaughter, Scarlet Eakin; and brother, Larry Graves and his wife, Deborah, of Winnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim Graves; grandparents, Elton and Laverne Graves and James R. and Ann Davis.

A gathering of Ms. Graves’ family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

