For The Record- Staff Report

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Sophomore, Daisy Sutton, was recognized at the LCM District’s regular December Board meeting for being the winner of the 2016 Christmas Card design. The District’s Christmas card this year will feature Daisy’s art and her name will be on the back of each card. She received $50 for her win and a box of cards with her design.

Jaden Lewis, a senior, was also recognized by the Board for being named a School Winner in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Program.

Superintendent Dr. Pauline Hargrove told the Board that she had received a letter and glass ornament from State Representative Dade Phelan, requesting that LCM decorate the ornament in a manner representing Orange County. The ornament would then be hanged on the Christmas tree in the House of Representatives in Austin. The decision was made to ask Betsy Kaufman, high school art teacher, to paint the ornament.

A subject that seemed appropriate for all of Orange County was fishing, so Kaufman painted the inside of the ornament orange and painted a big mouth bass in mid-fight. Representative Phelan says that several people have tried to buy the ornament from him, but he plans to give it back to the district to be turned over to the LCM Education Foundation, Inc. to auction off. The funds will be used in the Foundation’s Grant-to Educators program, which has given over $173,000 to teachers throughout the District to fund enrichment programs for students.

Johnny Trahan, of Entergy, presented a check for $8,386.86 to the Board of Trustees for their energy conservation efforts in building Little Cypress Junior High. He estimated that the savings each year will be $15,000 less than what was spent for the old LCJH facility

Christmas card – From left – Betsy Kaufman, LCM High School art teacher, Daisy Sutton, and Sherry Combs, Community Relations Coordinator for LCM CISD, who made the presentation.

Jaden Lewis is seen receiving a certificate of recognition from LCM HS Principal, Todd Loupe.

Congressional ornament – Betsy Kaufman displays ornament that was sent to Austin and is hanging on the tree in the House of Representatives.

Entergy – LCM Board President Tammy Rountree, left, and Dr. Pauline Hargrove, Superintendent, right, accept a check for $8,386.86 from Entergy Customer Service Manager, Johnny Trahan.