Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Aman Tejani and Akhil Tejani won first place in team debate at the Alief-Taylor tournament this past weekend. With this win, they have enough points to qualify for the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament in March. This is the first time since 2010 LCM has qualified anyone for this tournament. Don Vercher is the debate coach.

About The Record Newspapers