Orange Community Players will present Yuletide VI, A Country Christmas, on December 8, 9 and 10. Please join them at 7:00 pm for “Greets & Treats.” Performances will begin at 7:37pm. Tickets are $25 for the food, beverages and entertainment. Please call 409-882-9137 for reservations or order tickets online at www.orangecommunityplayers.com.

