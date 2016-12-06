The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Nine + Wedding Design, Event Planning and Rentals. NINE+ is a full-service event planning company founded by Terri Scarborough. A mother of nine, Terri started floral design work when the kids were young. From there, her work has transpired into a full service wedding and party event business with over 20 years of experience. Terri has a passion for making others’ dreams come true and she wants to help you. Nine + is located at 8480 HWY 87 N. and can be reached at (409) 882-4786.

