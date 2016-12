Robert Paul Foster, 60, of Beaumont, died Monday, December 5, 2016.

A gathering of Mr. Foster’s family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, followed by cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704

