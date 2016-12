For The Record- By Dave Rogers

West Orange-Cove CISD wants its new Interstate 10 billboard, located on the southeast corner of the intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, to share the school district’s Mustang Pride. Superintendent Rickie Harris said: “We’d like to make those who travel this route know where West Orange-Cove CISD is located and let them know it’s an excellent choice for providing an exceptional educational experience.”