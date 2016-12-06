Stefan Taylor Addison, 26, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 3, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church at 2000 Duncan Woods Ln., Vidor, TX 77662. Officiating will be Brother Paul Fregia, of Pecan Acres Baptist Church and Brother George Gau, of Turning Point Baptist Church. Speaking will be Todd Shores.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August 9, 1990, Stefan was the son of Delton Lawrence Addison and Stephanie Ann Taylor Flores. Stefan’s son, Traeson, was the love of his life. He loved spending time with him, coaching his teams, and playing basketball with him. He enjoyed fishing with his Paw Paw, working out, being with family, and especially eating. Stefan was a friend to all and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marggie and Freeman Addison; and his aunt, Brillianna Renee Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Addison; his son, Traeson Addison; parents, Stephanie Flores and husband Bert, of Bacliff and Delton Addison and wife Alisha, of Bridge City; parents-in-law, Laura and Johnny DeRamus, of Orangefield; grandparents, Bobbye and Jim Taylor, of Orange; sisters, Cheyenne Ellis and husband Paul, of Bon Weir, Karma Addison, of Bridge City; niece and nephew, Addison and River Ellis; brother and sister-in-law, Alyssa Scales and Jonathon DeRamus; along with numerous other, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Shores, Zach Peevey, Dallas Brantley, Herschel Walker, Dylan Hussey, Garrett Holmes, and Keeton Addison. Honorary pallbearers are Zack Chitty, Dennis Addison, and Jonathon DeRamus.

