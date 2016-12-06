Taylor Nichole Luther-Swiney, 18, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2016, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2016, at 1:00 PM, with David Luther officiating. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow the funeral service at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2016, from5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Taylor was born on Saturday, August 30, 1998, in Orange, Texas, to mother Erin Marie (Luther) Swiney. She was a lifelong resident of Orange, Texas, but did spend time living in Japan, in 2000, when her father, Branden Swiney, received transfer orders from the United States Army. Upon returning from Japan, Taylor was enrolled in the Little Cypress- Mauriceville School district and was a very involved student in her high school. Taylor was a member of many clubs and organizations at Little Cypress- Mauriceville High School and was voted by her peers to hold several leadership roles; President of HOSA and Vice President of TAFE. She was also a member of the Battlin’ Bear Band, where she was a band officer, played the bass clarinet, and was a valued member of the Woodwind Ensemble. During marching season, Taylor, who held the position of Lieutenant, could be found on the field with the band’s color guard. Taylor received her high school diploma from Little Cypress- Mauriceville High School and graduated number 71 in her high school class; Class of 2016. After high school, Taylor applied and was accepted to Stephen F. Austin State University, where she planned to major in Education and minor in Sign Language; her dream was to be able to teach deaf children. Taylor was a very strong and outgoing person, who managed to always light up a room with her beautiful, contagious smile. She was a daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and friend who was loved, and will be missed by many.

Those who will cherish Taylor’s memory most are her parents, Erin and Branden Swiney; brother, Cameron Swiney; sisters, Madison Swiney, Kayla Swiney, and Josephine “Josie” Swiney; maternal grandparents, Debra Luther and Robert Luther; paternal grandparents, Mary Swiney and Jackie Swiney; aunts, Jamie Pollock and her husband, Jeff, Lisa Laughlin and her husband, John, Lori Pomonis and her husband, Jason, and Julie Boneau and her husband, Joseph; and many members of her extended family, and all of her very dear friends.

Honoring Taylor as Pallbearers are Jason Pomonis, Jeff Pollock, Joseph Boneau, Jordan Pachuca, Chase Courtier, Blake Castillo, William Swiney, and Ryan Porter; Honorary Pallbearers are Cameron, Dallan, Waylon, Brendon, Maximos, Jordan, Jacob, and Rylan.

