For The Record- Meri Elen Jacobs

Neither wind, nor rain, nor cold could keep the Mustangs from performing Friday night in the 48-5 win over the Giddings Buffaloes at Texan Drive Stadium in New Caney. Although things started off a little off kilter, once the Mustangs got going, they didn’t stop until the last seconds ticked off of the clock.

The Mustangs will now face the Navarro Panthers this Friday night at 7:30 in NRG Stadium in the semi-final round.

“After a shaky start, I thought that Paul Ivory got in there and got the job done in place of Ryan (Ragsdale),” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “We were able to do some things on the offensive side of the ball that we were capable of and defensively, we did a good job. Overall we played pretty good with missing starters from both offense and defense. Above all, I’m proud for the victory. We just assured ourselves 48 more minutes of football.”

Ragsdale sat out with a groin injury and Demorris Thibodeaux is out with a broken collar bone. The Mustangs got Justin Brown back, who has been out several weeks with a broken arm, and receiver Blake Robinson.

The first possession was a disaster when Ivory’s snap sailed over quarterback Jack Dallas’ head two times, with the second resulting in a safety. Giddings was able to get add three more with a 22 yard field goal. While the defense was working on the field, the Mustang offense was rallying around Ivory and “Coach” Ragsdale was encouraging Ivory to get the job done. Those were the last two errant snaps as the combination of Ivory and Dallas were able to lead the offense for the win.

The Mustangs took the lead on their second possession as Dallas capped off a 2 minute, 6 play drive with a 3 yard touchdown. Kicker Chad Dallas’s PAT was good to put the Mustangs up, 7-5.

On Giddings’ next series, Malick Phillips picked off Buffalo Rusin Grimm to set up the second touchdown. Four plays later, Jeremiah Shaw took the handoff and bullied his way 29 yards for six. Dallas’s PAT was good. After three downs, Giddings ended up punting back to WO-S and in less than two minutes, Dallas again did the honors with a quarterback sneak behind Mandel Turner-King.

The Buffaloes showed new life when they moved the ball down to the 13 yard line, but on third down and two, Turner-King pounced on a loose ball that gave the Mustangs possession with less than a minute in the half. Dallas found a streaking Jeremiah Shaw down the left sideline all alone, who took the ball 49 yards to put the game at 27-5.

The Mustangs had the ball most of the third quarter, scoring on a one yard run by Jack Dallas. Giddings still couldn’t break through the Chain Gang defense and ended up punting four plays later. Dallas found Kentavious Miller for a 54 yard catch for six to open the fourth quarter.

Kavyn Cooper added six more on a 61 yard jaunt down the field. Dallas hit the last PAT, making 6 of 7. The Mustangs earned a trip to the semi-final round for the third year in a row after the 48-5 win.

“This is the sixth year that we have been to at least the fourth round,” Thompson said. “We aren’t satisfied with that. We have to take care of business this week. Navarro is a senior laden team and they’re pretty good.”

According to Thompson, the Panthers line up offensively in the Slot T/Wing T.

“This will be the tenth time that we’ve lined up against this,” Thompson said. “Every team runs it a little differently and they are more power oriented with the ISO, buck sweep and bootleg pass.”

Navarro has two 1000 yard rushers in full back Jake Wright and half back Jared Leal. Both are two way starters. Slot back Tanner Law also has close to 1000 yards.

“With those three, you hardly think about their quarterback Will Eveld until he throws the ball,” Thompson said. “Tight end Tanner Whitson is his go to receiver. They are definitely capable of running and throwing the ball.”

On defense, the Panthers run a 3 3 stack, pressure defense, playing both man and zone, and have been affective with it. They have several players that go both ways. The only common opponent the two have is Giddings. Navarro beat the Buffaloes, 37-21.

Tickets for the game will be on sale Thursday, 9-12 and 1-3 and Friday, 9-12, at the athletic office. Adult prices are $11 and $6 for students with all tickets at the gate $15. The Mustangs are the visiting team

NRG Park is located within the Inner Loop of the southern portion of Interstate Loop 610 between Kirby Street and Fannin Street.

Directions are as follows:From the North-Take I-45 (south) or Hwy. 59 (south) to Hwy. 288 (south); Take Hwy. 288 (south) to 610 Loop (west); Take 610 (west) to Fannin or South Main exit; Exit and turn right on Fannin or South Main; From Fannin turn left on Naomi or Holly Hall; From South Main turn right on McNee; Enter main gate at NRG ParkFrom the South-Take I-45 (north) or Hwy. 288 (north) to 610 (west) to Fannin or South Main exit; Exit and turn right on Fannin or South Main; From Fannin turn left on Naomi or Holly Hall; From South Main turn right on McNee; Enter main gate at NRG ParkFrom the East-Take I-10 (west) to 610 (south); Take 610 (south) to Fannin or South Main exit; Exit and turn right on Fannin or South Main; From Fannin turn left on Naomi or Holly Hall; From South Main turn right on McNee; Enter main gate at NRG ParkFrom the West-Take I-10 (east) to 610 (south); Take 610 (south) to South Main or Fannin exit; Exit and turn left on South Main or Fannin; From Fannin turn left on Naomi or Holly Hall; From South Main turn right on McNee; Enter main gate at NRG Park Come out and support the Mustangs!! The atmosphere and weather will be just right inside NRG Stadium Friday night.