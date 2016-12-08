Barbara Jean Edwards was born to parents, Herbert Schroeter and Frances Lundschen Schroeter on November 24, 1930, in Yorktown, Texas. She married Robert Jasper “Ed” Edwards on May 7, 1949, in Baytown, Texas. Barbara passed away December 6, 2016, with her husband by her side in Orange, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Zoch of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bridge City. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

She is preceded in death by her parents as well as sisters Frances Schroeter Edwards and Maragret Schroeter Devine, half-sisters Janella Currethers Lewis, Ellen Currethers Kelly, Ruth Currethers Gerdis, Ruby Schroeter Awtrey and Lucille Schroeter Grimes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Jasper Edwards, and children, Robert Boyd Edwards and wife Anne of Orange, Christy Juarez and husband Juan of Orange, and Terry Martin “Marty” Edwards and wife Pam of Fairfield, Tennessee. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristopher Taylor and wife Angel of Portland, Oregon, Michael Taylor and wife Alejandra of Spring, Katie Shahan and husband Travis of McKinney, Beth Murray and husband Sean of Frisco, Robert Edwards and wife Elizabeth of El Paso, Justin Edwards of Houston, Dane Edwards of Austin, Paige Edwards of Austin, Katie Alling and husband Kieran of New York City, and Kristen Barrett and husband Matt of Cypress, Texas. Great-grandchildren Mateo Taylor, Carolina Taylor, Luke Shahan, Nate Shahan, Jack Shahan, Connor Shahan, Andrew Murray, Cole Barrett, Connor Barrett, Cooper Barrett and Austin Alling.

She was a homemaker whose joy in life was cooking for everyone. Family, friends and neighbors enjoyed the endless bounty of food Barbara always seemed to provide. She worked for a few years behind the jewelry counter at Gibson’s where she enjoyed meeting new friends. She loved volunteering in the concession stand for countless summers for her boys, from Little League through Connie Mack. She also loved her church family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Orange and was very active in the Women’s Circle group and preparing the annual cookbook. Barbara and Ed enjoyed many years of their early retirement spending their summers in Bayfield, Colorado, where Ed fished for salmon and Barbara canned them to bring home and share. She made many new friends and kept in touch with them all after returning to Orange.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially Ed, who has been her constant companion and caregiver. Theirs was truly a marriage of love and commitment that we can all learn from.

